BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Kardan NV
* Kardan N.V. press release: Kardan's water infrastructure subsidiary Tahal signs large contract for project in Russia
* Total compensation for project is $67 mln (including VAT) (approximately 55 mln euro), which will be paid during expected duration of project (approximately 40 months)
* Most of funding for project is provided by European Bank of Reconstruction and Development ('EBRD') and balance is funded by Republic of Yakutsk
* A down payment of 15 pct of mentioned total compensation of $67 mln is expected to be paid to Tahal within 21 days from date of signing agreement Further company coverage:
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
