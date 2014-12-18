Dec 18 Kardan NV

* Kardan board to propose agreement in principle regarding debt restructuring

* In second phase, which will start within 90 days after receiving approval of debenture holders, co, trustees, debenture holders will begin to draft amendments to deeds of trust

* First phase comprises proposal to amend deeds of trust for debentures series a and series b which entails postponement of upcoming February 2015 interest and principal payments until august 2015

* Proposed immediate amendment needs to be approved by debenture holders before Dec 31, 2014

* If these approvals are not granted before deadline, then proposed principles shall be revoked Further company coverage: