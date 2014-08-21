Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
Aug 21 Kardex AG : * Says at EUR 153.0 million, H1 bookings reported by Kardex Group were
generally on par with previous year's level (EUR 153.4 million) * Says H1 posted revenues of EUR 147.2 million were 2.8% up on the figure for
the first half of 2013 (EUR 143.2 million). * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by around 22% from EUR 9.9 million
to EUR 12.1 million * Says H1 net profit came to EUR 9.5 million (6.5% of revenues), 33.8% higher
than the previous year's figure of EUR 7.1 million * Says H1 EBIT margin of 8.2% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process