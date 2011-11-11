(Follows alerts)
Nov 11 Karnalyte Resources Inc,
which explores and develops agricultural and industrial potash
and magnesium products in Saskatchewan, posted a narrower
quarterly loss and said it plans to construct a 2.1
million-tonne potash facility near Wynyard.
"The most significant development for Karnalyte this quarter
was the receipt of a bankable feasibility study, which confirmed
the project's economic viability, as well as our staged approach
to facility construction," Chief Executive Robin Phinney said in
a statement.
The company expects the new plant to initially produce
625,000 tonnes of potash per year with a target of 2.1 million
tonnes per year.
July-September loss narrowed to C$549,775, or 3 Canadian
cents a share, from C$663,811, or 5 Canadian cents a share, a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)