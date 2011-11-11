(Follows alerts)

Nov 11 Karnalyte Resources Inc, which explores and develops agricultural and industrial potash and magnesium products in Saskatchewan, posted a narrower quarterly loss and said it plans to construct a 2.1 million-tonne potash facility near Wynyard.

"The most significant development for Karnalyte this quarter was the receipt of a bankable feasibility study, which confirmed the project's economic viability, as well as our staged approach to facility construction," Chief Executive Robin Phinney said in a statement.

The company expects the new plant to initially produce 625,000 tonnes of potash per year with a target of 2.1 million tonnes per year.

July-September loss narrowed to C$549,775, or 3 Canadian cents a share, from C$663,811, or 5 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)