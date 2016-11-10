BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Nov 10** Karo Pharma chairman Anders Lonner has bought almost 200,000 shares in the company, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Thursday Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** Shares bought for around 31 SEK/share totalling 6.08 million Swedish crowns ($672,723)
** Shares rise 8.4 pct to 34.70 SEK at 1157 GMT
($1 = 9.0379 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.
* Entellus Medical - gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: