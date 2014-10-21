HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 3:45 P.M. EDT/1945 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Karolinska Development Ab
* Athera initiates Phase I trial with its fully human antibody PC-mAb
* This lead product candidate targets the inflammatory component of cardiovascular disease, where current therapies are considered to be inadequate.
* Karolinska Development owns 65% of Athera Biotechnologies which includes indirect ownership through KCIF Co-Investment Fund KB. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Fitch says its ratings' negative sector outlook for nonprofit hospitals was further confirmed by release of U.S. budget estimate for American Health Care Act Source text for Eikon:
* Moody's says budget details confirm previous statements pointing to increased discretionary spending in defense, veterans affairs, homeland security