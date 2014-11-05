STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Karolinska Development Ab

* Karolinska development secures funding from cp group, a leading asian life science investor, and initiates preparation for a convertible bond issue

* Karolinska development ab says will complete a private placement totaling sek 63 million before issue costs to the leading Asian life science investor Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, a member of the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group);

* the Board of the company is considering an issue of convertible bonds of up to SEK 400 million, a substantial part of which is expected to be carried out as a rights issue;

* the company has obtained a guarantee from Chia Tai Resources Limited, part of the CP Group, to subscribe for SEK 150 million in a potential future convertible bond issue, provided that such issue is made on certain terms, including that Chia Tai Resources Limited is actually allocated the full guaranteed amount of SEK 150 million

* Chia Tai Medicines Holding Limited, part of the CP Group, has declared an interest to invest up to approximately SEK 740 million1 in Karolinska Development's portfolio companies.