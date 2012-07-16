UPDATE 6-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
FRANKFURT, July 16 German department store chain Karstadt said it planned to cut its administrative costs and slash 2,000 jobs by the end of 2014.
A statement late on Monday said the measures were part of restructuring actions.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.