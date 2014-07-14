FRANKFURT, July 14 German department store chain Karstadt could shut roughly a quarter of its outlets to halt losses, a German newspaper quoted its supervisory board chief as saying.

There are no concrete plans for closures yet "but there has for some time been real concern at the company about the profitability of more than 20 stores," Stephan Fanderl told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on the paper's website on Monday.

Karstadt, which owns 83 department stores, made a net loss of 34 million euros ($46.4 million) in the first half of its 2013/2014 fiscal year, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported in May.

Earlier this month, the chief executive of loss-making Karstadt, which competes with Metro-owned Kaufhof, stepped down after only five months in the job, hinting at a lack of support from the company's billionaire owner Nicolas Berggruen and raising questions over the chain's future.

"To expect a rational financial investor to provide financial support when you cannot show him when how it will pay off is generally idle and unsuccessful," Frankfurter Allgemeine quoted Fanderl as saying.

He said Karstadt had enough liquidity and was still able to operate, especially as it had obtained a one-year extension from commercial credit insurers, which ensures that Karstadt will have sufficient funds to buy stock for the lucrative Christmas shopping season.

Berggruen rescued Karstadt from insolvency in 2010 but has been criticised by unions and media for not investing enough in the chain.

German daily Bild reported last week that Berggruen could sell out to Austrian investor Rene Benko and Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz, but Focus magazine on Sunday cited company sources as saying Benko was not interested.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)