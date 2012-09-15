KABUL, Sept 15 The Afghan parliament on Saturday
voted in Asadullah Khalid as the country's new head of the
intelligence agency, known as the NDS, stepping closer to
settling a row with President Hamid Karzai over ministerial
appointments.
The nomination of the influential former Kandahar governor
has alarmed human rights groups who say the NDS has a long and
well-documented history of torturing its detainees. Khalid has
been linked to abuse at a prison in Kandahar.
Khalid is an ethnic Pashtun with strong connections in
Afghanistan's south, from where the Taliban draw most support.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; writing by Jessica Donati,
editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)