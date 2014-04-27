MILAN, April 27 Output at Kazakhstan's huge
Kashagan oilfield may not start until 2016, the Financial Times
said on Sunday, citing Kazakhstan's minister for economy and
budget planning.
Erbolat Dossayev told the FT he hoped production could be
restarted late next year. "But if not, we will wait until 2016,"
the FT cited him as saying in an interview.
Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil
find in 35 years, started in September but was halted in early
October after the detection of gas leaks in the $50 billion
project's pipeline network.
Earlier this month French major Total said no oil
production was to be expected from Kashagan this year and it was
not likely to yield much next year either.
In March, Kazakh officials slapped a $737 million ecological
damage fine on the consortium running the field, which includes
Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell,
Total, and Kazakh state-run KazMunaiGas.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sandra Maler)