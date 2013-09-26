NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India's prime minister
branded Thursday's attack by militants on an Indian police
station and army camp in disputed Kashmir as "barbaric" but -
without mentioning Pakistan - said it would not derail efforts
to pursue peace through dialogue.
"This is one more in a series of provocations and barbaric
actions by the enemies of peace," Manmohan Singh said in a
statement. "Such attacks will not deter us and will not succeed
in derailing our efforts to find a resolution to all problems
through a process of dialogue."
A group of militants dressed in Indian army uniforms killed
eight people in the raid near the Pakistan border, Indian
officials said.
The attack triggered calls in New Delhi for talks between
the rival nations' leaders at the weekend to be called.
Just a day before the attack, Singh said he would meet
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the
United Nations General Assembly for highly anticipated talks.
They are expected to discuss rising violence in the Kashmir
region.