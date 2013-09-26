NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India's prime minister branded Thursday's attack by militants on an Indian police station and army camp in disputed Kashmir as "barbaric" but - without mentioning Pakistan - said it would not derail efforts to pursue peace through dialogue.

"This is one more in a series of provocations and barbaric actions by the enemies of peace," Manmohan Singh said in a statement. "Such attacks will not deter us and will not succeed in derailing our efforts to find a resolution to all problems through a process of dialogue."

A group of militants dressed in Indian army uniforms killed eight people in the raid near the Pakistan border, Indian officials said.

The attack triggered calls in New Delhi for talks between the rival nations' leaders at the weekend to be called.

Just a day before the attack, Singh said he would meet Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly for highly anticipated talks. They are expected to discuss rising violence in the Kashmir region.