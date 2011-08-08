By Sanjeev Miglani
| SRINAGAR, India
humming with voices, rows of young men and women handle calls
from irate cellphone subscribers in eastern India in perfect
Hindi.
It could be an outsourcing centre in Bangalore or Hyderabad.
But this is insurgency-scarred Kashmir, where association with
India has always been regarded with suspicion.
As call centres go, the 230-seat office in a run-down
industrial quarter of Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, is
small compared with offices that pack in up to 3,000 workers in
India's big cities.
The centre, run by Essar Group's business processing arm,
AEGIS, is the first of its kind in the region.
But if the steady stream of 25 to 30 youth who show up at
the office each day looking for jobs is any gauge, the rapid
growth of India's giant economy is finally exerting a pull on
the troubled Kashmir Valley, the heartland of a 22-year revolt.
Over the next few months AEGIS will add another 270 seats,
employing up to a thousand shift workers. Its executives, many
of them Kashmiris who have worked in Indian towns and abroad,
say it is only the beginning, given the opportunities exploding
in one of the world's fastest growing economies.
TOURISM RETURNS
Indeed, planeloads of India's upwardly mobile middle classes
have visited the picture postcard-perfect Kashmir Valley this
summer, making it the busiest tourist season since the armed
revolt began in 1989.
Hotels and the famed houseboats on the mirror-calm Dal lake
framed by snowcapped mountains are booked for weeks even though
new ones such as the Taj chain's luxurious Vivanta have opened.
The streets are blocked with traffic, the shops are filled
with customers bargaining for everything from carpets to
walnuts, and you could for a moment think you are in an Indian
city with its babel of languages from Bengali to Gujarati rather
than a disputed region at the heart of 60 years of unremitting
hostility between India and Pakistan.
Kashmir, still sullen and deeply alienated from India,
cannot, it seems, escape the power of India's $1.6 trillion
economy growing at 8 percent despite severe problems of
governance that have taken the shine off the country as an
investment destination.
"We are here because it makes absolute business sense to be
here," said Omar Wani, the operations head of the Srinagar call
centre sitting in his office as a steady stream of people arrive
looking for work, sometimes young girls accompanied by their
father or a brother.
"My hiring costs are zero. No advertisements, no
headhunters. It's just word of mouth. I get walk-ins every day
and most are graduates."
A brief training session follows, including in the dialect
of Hindi spoken in the eastern India countryside, and the young
man or woman -- hired at a monthly salary of 7,000 rupees ($157)
-- is ready to take the first call.
"Yes we get abusive customers, but that is what our job is
about, we have to tackle them," says Tahoor, a team leader,
smiling as she listens in to the conversations of her colleagues
watching for mis-steps.
Some of the callers are not even literate, such as a
street-side vegetable seller in a small town in eastern India,
part of the country's massive mobile phone market, which adds
more than 15 million subscribers a month.
"Try asking them what is the IMEI number, and see what you
get," said Wani, referring to the unique identification number
embedded in each handset.
It is still too early, and the gains could be wiped out just
as quickly if there is a renewed bout of unrest, but the signs
that Kashmir's economic isolation is ending are unmistakable.
FEEDING INDIA'S CONSUMERS
It's not just not information technology that is cracking
open the Kashmir Valley, which many Kashmiris bitterly call a
"gated community" because of the presence of tens of thousands
of Indian security forces deployed to crush the revolt.
In a report last week, Mercy Corps, an international agency
seeking to light an entrepreneurial fire among Kashmiri youth,
documented stories of young men and women who have
launched business ventures in the past few years, meeting
India's hunger for everything from flowers to holidays.
One of them is Irfan Wani, 28, who returned to Kashmir in
2005 after working as a sales executive for pharmaceutical firms
to set up a company to cultivate and market cut flowers such as
Oriental lilium, Asiatic lilium, and gladiola.
A Delhi-based firm soon became his main client and each day
thousands of cut flowers are flown into the nation's capital.
Wani later expanded his business to produce strawberries and
high-value vegetables like bell peppers and cherry tomatoes
which have a bigger market outside Kashmir. His KVB Agro Farms,
one of the largest agri-flori firms in the region is expected to
reach an annual turnover of 19 million rupees ($430,000) over
the next three years.
Another young entrepreneur figured out that the lack of a
cold chain was preventing apple farmers from competing in the
Indian market flush with produce from as far away as the United
States and China.
Khurram Mir, a 30-year-old, U.S.-educated Kashmiri,
established a 500-tonne integrated cold chain facility for
storage, ripening and primary processing for fruits and
vegetables in Pulwama in southern Kashmir. He provides farmers
with a post-harvest facility to store their produce for 10
months with no risk to its quality.
"It's like we are just waking up from a time warp. The last
15 years just skipped us by. Forget the big cities like Delhi.
It is even in next-door Punjab you can see the scale of change,
the opportunities available," said Usmaan Ahmad who heads Mercy
Corps in Kashmir and one of a growing band of expatriate
Kashmiris who returned to work in his native place.
FRAGILE GAINS
Ahmad and several others involved in Kashmir's
rehabilitation say these entrepreneurial success stories are
only the first tiny steps, and very fragile.
This is the first summer of peace after three years of some
of the biggest anti-India protests in the 22-year-history of the
revolt. The latest spurt was triggered by a land row near a
sacred Hindu shrine in 2008, and then by allegations of human
rights violations by security forces in subsequent years.
Last year tens of thousands of stone-pelting youths filled
town squares across the valley, angered by the death of a
17-year-old boy who was hit a police tear gas shell. More than
110 people were killed when security forces fired at the
demonstrators demanding freedom and much of the region was shut
for weeks on end in strikes called by separatists.
Businesses took a hit: Mercy Corps estimates that the 2008
unrest wiped out a fifth of the state's GDP.
The constant worry is that conflict could erupt anytime
again. All it needs is a spark.
"We are one death away from market collapse," said Ahmad.
Last month there were concerns again after a youth died in
police custody in the town of Sopore, a bastion of separatist
sentiment. Protests have taken place in the town and a strike
was called, but the situation has not spiralled out of control.
Kashmir's youth can ill-afford another bout of instability.
Like many developing societies around the globe, Kashmir is
experiencing a "youth bulge", where 71 percent of the population
is under the age of 35. Of the large cohort of youth between the
ages of 18 to 30 in the Kashmir Valley, an estimated 48 percent
are currently unemployed.
In a recent survey conducted by the London-based think tank
Chatham House, 96 percent of respondents from the Kashmir Valley
identified unemployment as one of the main problems facing the
state of Jammu & Kashmir along with conflict and corruption.
"The challenge for Kashmir is how does it manage the youth
bulge," said Ahmad. "It could be a demographic dividend or a
disaster."
