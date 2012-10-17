BANGKOK Oct 17 Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a lower-than-expected 18.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong growth in consumer loans.

Kasikornbank made a July-September net profit of 9.21 billion baht ($300 million), up from 7.76 billion a year earlier but down from a record 9.37 billion in the second quarter.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast average earnings of 9.3 billion baht.

Kasikornbank, which aimed for 2012 loan growth of 9-11 percent, has said it expects continued growth in earnings in the second half. The bank is among major Thai banks to benefit from strong lending demand, especially in consumer loans. ($1 = 30.7000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)