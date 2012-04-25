BANGKOK, April 25 Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Maintains its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11 percent and expects continuing growth in the second quarter thanks to Thailand's economic growth, Krisada Lamsam, senior executive vice president told reporters

* Expects net interest margin at about 3.7 percent at the end of 2012, close to the same period last year (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)