BRIEF-Santam sees FY HEPS to be down between 39-44
* Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year
BANGKOK, April 25 Kasikornbank Pcl :
* Maintains its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11 percent and expects continuing growth in the second quarter thanks to Thailand's economic growth, Krisada Lamsam, senior executive vice president told reporters
* Expects net interest margin at about 3.7 percent at the end of 2012, close to the same period last year (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
* KCG Holdings Inc - in market making, averaged $28.1 billion dollar volume traded, 8.9 billion shares traded, and 3.5 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for Jan
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.