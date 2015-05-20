S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
BANGKOK May 20 Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, will cut its key lending rates by 13-25 basis points (bps) on Thursday after the country's central bank cut its policy rate to boost the economy in late April.
The bank's minimum lending rate (MLR) will be down by 13 bps to 6.50 percent and the minimum retail rate (MRR) will be cut by 25 bps to 7.87 percent, Chairman and CEO Banthoon Lamsam told reporters. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.