European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
BANGKOK Nov 13 Kasikornbank PCL, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, said on Thursday it has established a bank in neighbouring Laos which it expects to open this month, as part of an expansion into Southeast Asia.
The bank has set up a 90 percent-owned subsidiary with registered capital of 1.2 billion baht ($37 million), it said in a statement. Its asset management unit owns the remainder.
Kasikornbank is among a number of Thai banks looking to expand in the fast-growing economies of Southeast Asia, where many Thai companies have invested to diversify revenue sources and offset slower growth at home.
Kasikornbank also aims to open a branch in Cambodia after setting up two representative offices in Vietnam in recent months and forming a partnership in Indonesia to provide loans for large corporate clients, Kasikornbank President Teeranun Srihong told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Kasikornbank, which has three branches and three representative offices in China, has speeded up regional expansion in preparation for Southeast Asian countries forming a single market by December 2015, Teeranun said.
($1 = 32.7500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and; Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)
* Says it plans to boost media unit's capital by 187.95 million yuan ($27.25 million) to 250 million yuan
* Said on Monday that Polish Financial Supervisor Authority (KNF) recommended to the company the minimum TCR capital ratio of 16.59 pct at unit level and 16.55 pct at consolidated level