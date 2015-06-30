BANGKOK, June 30 Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, said it expected its bad debts to increase this year, especially from small and medium-sized (SME) companies and retail customers due to sluggish economy.

The bank's non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to rise to 2.7-2.8 percent of total lending, higher than its previous target of 2.4 percent, President Teeranun Srihong told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Many SME clients have put off investments due to weak economy. There is a risk for NPLs to rise under the weak economic conditions," Teeranun said.

However, he expects the economy to improve in the second half due to higher spending and investment from the government.

Kasikornbank maintained its 2015 loan growth target of 5 to 7 percent due to demand from large corporate clients. The forecast was based on an assumption that the economy would grow 2.8 percent in 2015, he said.

The Bank of Thailand's move to cut policy rate has affected margins of Kasikornbank with estimated net interest margins of 3.5-3.7 percent this year, lower than 2014's 3.8 percent, Teeranun said.

Kasikornbank is likely to set aside more provisions to reflect rising NPLs, which will increase its credit costs to 150 basis points (bps) from earlier target of 100 bps, he said. The bank's NPLs rose to 2.26 percent of total lending at the end of March from 2.24 percent at end-2014. ($1 = 33.7500 baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)