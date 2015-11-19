* Aims for 2016 loan growth of 6-7 pct vs 6 pct in 2015

* Expects NPLs to rise to 3.5-3.6 pct of lending in 2016

* Plans to open branches in Cambodia and Vietnam next year

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 19 Thailand's fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank has targeted expansion China, Japan, South Korea and smaller, faster-growing economies in Southeast Asia to help to offset a slowdown in its domestic market, the bank said on Thursday.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) will become a single market by December, opening up oportunities for Kasikornbank and other businesses, the lender's President Teeranun Srihong told a news conference.

Kasikornbank, which operates in China and Laos and counts 72 banks in 11 countries as global partners, will open branches in Cambodia and Vietnam next year and plans to talk with the Myanmar government to explore ways to upgrade its representative office there, Teeranun said.

"It will be major catalyst. Many of our Thai customers are keen to expand businesses overseas," he said, adding that the bank's foreign loan porfolio will rise to more than 10 percent of total lending over the next five to 10 years, from only 1 percent now.

The bank is aiming for 40 percent growth in net revenue from foreign operations next year, with foreign lending growth of 80 percent, he said.

For 2016 the bank is targeting loan growth of 6-7 percent from estimated 6 percent in 2015, based on assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3 percent.

However, bad debt has continued to rise, pressured by high household debt and lower farm income, and the bank expects non-performing loans (NPLs) to reach 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent of total lending by the end of 2016, against 2.8 percent at the end of 2015.

NPLs held by small and medium-sized enterprises, which made up 37 percent of Kasikornbank's customer base, will peak next year and are expected to improve in late 2016, Teeranun said.

Kasikornbank, Thailand's market leader in digital mobile banking with share of 38 percent, said it aims to add 3 million new users in 2016 to the 9 million digital customers forecast for the end of 2015.

