BANGKOK Oct 19 Kasikornbank Pcl , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 41 percent surge in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, above market expectations, thanks to strong lending growth and higher fee income.

The bank, 49 percent owned by foreign institutional investors, earned a net profit of 7.76 billion baht ($252 million) in the July-September period, beating the 7.2 billion baht forecast by eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The result was higher than the revised 5.5 billion baht it made a year earlier and better than the 7.3 billion baht in the second quarter.

Despite flooding around the country, the outlook for Kasikorn remains steady because of its expanding business with retail and small to medium-sized firms, which usually provide high yields, analysts said.

Shares in Kasikornbank, valued at about $9 billion on the Thai bourse, dipped 4.9 percent in the July-September period, compared with a 12 percent drop in the main stock index .

Before the earnings announcement, Kasikornbank stocks closed down 2.6 percent at 113 baht while the broader market was 1.5 percent lower.

($1 = 30.745 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)