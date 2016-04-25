BANGKOK, April 25 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl will spend 5 billion baht ($142.33 million) annually to develop information technology to maintain its market leading position in digital banking, it said on Monday.

The rapid growth in online banking transactions has prompted financial institutions to come up with innovative technology to offer cheap and effective services to more customers.

Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, is the leader in digital banking with a market share of 38 percent.

The bank has set up a unit to work with financial technology firms and startups to explore technological advances.

The number of digital banking transactions via mobile phones and the Internet surged to 1.135 billion in 2015 from 168 million in 2011 and is expected to reach 7.9 billion over the next five years, the bank said.

The value of the bank's digital banking transactions is projected to grow 10 fold to 30 trillion baht by 2020 from 4 trillion baht in 2015 and 900 billion baht in 2011, the bank said.

The number of financial transactions at the bank's branches is expected to drop to about 153 million in 2020 from 188 million in 2015, it said.

