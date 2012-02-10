BANGKOK Feb 10 Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, signed a strategic alliance with Australia's top bank Macquarie Group to cooperate on investment banking and securities businesses, the two firms said on Friday.

The announcement came a few days after Macquarie warned investors its full-year profit would fall 25 percent as grim financial markets hurt its trading and investment banking businesses.

The agreement included cooperation in equity markets transactions and inbound and outbound mergers, institutional equity sales and brokerage services and co-branded research to domestic clients, Macquarie said in a statement.

So far this year, its affiliate Macquarie Securities (Thailand) Ltd was ranked number 12 among 32 brokers in Thailand with a market share of 3.27 percent of equity trading, according to stock exchange data.

Kasikorn Securities Pcl ranked number 17 with market share of 2.76 percent, the data showed.

Thailand's crowded brokerage sector is expected to consolidate after market liberalisation this year, when minimum trading commissions will be phased out, forcing brokers to look for new revenue sources and join hands with others to help cut operating costs.

Some financial institutions in Thailand are looking for foreign partners or possibilities to merge or buy assets to strengthen banking or broking businesses in a preparation for a planned single financial market in Southeast Asia by 2015.

The latest was Bank of Ayudhya, which announced in late January plan to buy a Thai retail banking and wealth management units of HSBC.

By the midday break, Kasikornbank shares rose 1.15 percent, outperforming a 0.04 percent fall of the broad index. ($1 = 30.82 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Martin Petty)