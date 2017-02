(Follows alerts)

Aug 5 Canada's Katanga Mining said its Chief Executive John Ross has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Katanga Mining, which operates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has identified an internal candidate to replace Ross, but did not disclose the name.

Ross will continue till Dec. 3 or the board appoints his successor.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.33 on Friday on Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)