Nov 5 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co reported a near 11 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by demand in North America.

The company reported net income of $2.3 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with a net loss of $9.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kate Spade's sales rose to $277.3 million from $250.4 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)