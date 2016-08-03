BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
Aug 3 Kate Spade & Co's quarterly revenue rose 13.7 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as luxury handbags and accessories under its kate spade new york brand attracted shoppers.
The company, which has been focusing on its top-range brands and strengthening its online business, said on Wednesday net sales rose to $319.7 million in the second quarter ended July 2 from $281.1 million, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $318.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income jumped to $26.8 million, or 21 cents per share, from $8.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates