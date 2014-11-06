Nov 6 Kate Spade & Co reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter sales as demand for its handbags and accessories increased in North America, its biggest market.

The company's net loss narrowed to $9.1 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 4, from $16.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $250.4 million from $192.7 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)