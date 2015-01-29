Jan 29 Kate Spade & Co estimated that
its full-year sales jumped 40 percent as demand rose for its
high-margin kate spade new york-branded handbags and
accessories.
The company estimated sales of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion
for the year ended Jan. 3.
Kate Spade's shares rose about 10 percent to $32.70 in
premarket trading.
Kate Spade also said it would shut 16 company-owned and
three partnered Kate Spade Saturday stores in the first half of
2015.
Kate Spade Saturday branded apparel, handbags and jewelry
are priced lower than items sold under the kate spade new york
brand.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)