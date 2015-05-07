* Warns online sales growth to slow this year

* 1st-qtr sales up 14 pct vs at least 30 pct in prior 4 qtrs

* Same-store sales, excluding online, up 6 pct vs est. 8 pct

* Shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds analyst comment, details, shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 7 Handbag maker Kate Spade & Co reported its slowest sales growth in nearly two years and warned that online sales, a big contributor to its same-store sales growth, could slow this year as the company pulls back on promotions in North America.

Shares of Kate Spade, whose sales grew at a scorching pace of at least 30 percent in the prior four quarters, fell as much as 10 percent on Thursday.

Kate Spade has been focusing on its luxury brand, kate spade new york, and winding down its lower-margin Kate Spade Saturday and Jack Spade menswear brands.

The company said it was partnering with Exclusive Brands International, which manages Ralph Lauren stores in Latin America and has a joint venture with Michael Kors Holdings Ltd , to expand its kate spade new york brand in the region.

Kate Spade also said it would no longer operate directly in Brazil and was evaluating the business in partnership with Exclusive Brands.

Kate Spade gets more than three-quarters of its revenue from North America.

Comparable sales at the company's brick-and-mortar stores rose 6 percent in the first quarter ended April 4. Analysts on average had expected an 8 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Same-store sales rose 9 percent, including online sales.

Kate Spade needs to improve marketing and work harder on creating a "compelling brand proposition," Neil Saunders, chief executive of retail research firm Conlumino, wrote in a note.

Although online sales are expected to slow, Kate Spade's efforts to expand retail stores will help it meet its 2015 sales target, Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co analyst James Chartier said.

The handbag maker reaffirmed its 2015 sales forecast of $1.2 billion-$1.28 billion.

Kate Spade reported a first-quarter loss of $55.2 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took a $26 million charge to terminate contracts with a former joint venture partner in China.

Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $255.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents per share and sales of $244.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kate Spade's shares were down 7.9 percent at $30 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock trades at a multiple of 48.2 times forward earnings, while rivals Michael Kors trades at 13.3 and Coach Inc at 19.7. (Editing by Kirti Pandey)