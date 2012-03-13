* "Behind the Beautiful Forevers:" a best seller
* Critics praise nonfiction book that reads like novel
* Author Katherine Boo calls it a "zoom-in" on ordinary
people
By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK, March 13 Pulitzer Prize winner
Katherine Boo's idea to spend her days in a Mumbai slum
originated one night while she was laying on the floor of her
Washington, D.C. area home with a punctured lung and three
broken ribs after tripping over a dictionary.
The former Washington Post editor and reporter and current
New Yorker staff writer figured that if she couldn't escape
calamity in her own home, she may as well do what she loved:
report on poverty from one of its epicenters.
Boo does just that in her first book, "Behind the Beautiful
Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in a Mumbai Undercity." Since
its release in February, the book has become a top 10 New York
Times best seller in the nonfiction and political categories. It
has attracted wide praise for informing readers on the lives of
India's poor and shedding light on government corruption.
The book is nonfiction, but "Behind the Beautiful Forevers"
is frequently said to read more like a novel, a sentiment echoed
across the U.S. cultural spectrum by The Wall Street Journal,
Entertainment Weekly magazine and humorist David Sedaris.
The New York Times Book Review called it "extraordinary,"
women's magazine Redbook described it as "a mind-blowing read,"
while Indian writer Ramachandra Guha declared it to be "the best
book yet written on contemporary India."
In "Behind the Beautiful Forevers", Boo focuses on the
hopes, fears, and improvisational efforts to survive by a
handful of residents of Annawadi, a slum pieced together in the
shadows of the five-star hotels that encircle Mumbai's
international airport.
"There's a lack of deeply reported stories about ordinary
people, not enough of a zoom-in on people's lives," Boo, whose
book is almost as much of an ethnography as long-form reportage,
told Reuters in an interview.
NIGHTTIME TRIPS
Boo is no novice at such examination: her portraits of
American lives affected by poverty have won several awards. A
Washington Post series in 2000 on public group homes for the
mentally impaired earned her a Pulitzer, and she won a National
Magazine Award in 2004 for a New Yorker piece about an Oklahoma
community's efforts to solve poverty by promoting marriage.
Despite her experience, Boo, 47, was wary of how her status
as a blonde, white westerner lacking deep knowledge of India
would shape her work. She compensated for her shortcomings the
same way she always has -- "by time spent, attention paid,
documentation secured, accounts cross-checked."
"The biggest challenge was language - there's many, many
languages spoken," she said, crediting a small group of skilled
translators. "I also needed someone to work with me the way I
worked - slowly and patiently."
From November 2007 to March 2011, Boo accompanied young boys
on nighttime trips to steal scrap metal from construction sites,
watched neighbors feud, felt the anxiety of a visit from corrupt
local police, undertook endless interviews, sorted through
thousands of public documents and even fell into a sewage lake.
Boo occasionally slips a statistic into her coverage, but
prefers to let the lives of Annawadi's residents inform her
readers.
The corruption that permeates every level of the government
and legal system is captured when a teenager called Abdul is
falsely accused of murdering a neighbor named Fatima, while
Fatima in turn dies in a hospital devoid of adequate medicine to
treat her burns.
Boo avoids policy questions in her book and believes that
such "zoom-ins," including her latest chronicle of life in
Annawadi, are crucial for exposing and addressing problems like
poverty and corruption.
"The most effective way to fight corruption is to shed light
on it," Boo said. "If you only look at the policy side, you'll
miss a lot. That goes for the U.S. as well."
Whether social problems are being addressed by governments
or private organizations, Boo said scrutiny and accountability
are more important than the search for an ideal policy model.
"I think that the search for one thing that will solve all
problems is the wrong approach," she said. "These are
multifaceted issues. There's no silver bullet that's going to
fix everything completely."
