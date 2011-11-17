WELLINGTON Nov 18 New Zealand-based outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd said its sales for the first 15 weeks of the new fiscal year were up 15 percent on a year ago.

It reported sales of NZ$56 million for the 15 weeks to Nov 13, with same store sales up 7.6 percent, which it said was in line with expectations despite a difficult retail climate.

"However first half-year profit is highly dependent on the Christmas and January trading period," chief executive Peter Halkett told the company's annual meeting.

Shares in the company last traded steady at NZ$2.57.