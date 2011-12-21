* Shares slump by up to 25 pct after profit warning

* Sees FY 2012 H1 EBITDA below NZ$23.2 mln

* Says H2 to provide bulk of 2012 earnings (Adds detail, Australian shares,)

WELLINGTON, Dec 22 New Zealand-based outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd said Christmas sales had not met expectations and first-half earnings were likely to be lower than a year ago, sending its shares tumbling by a quarter.

Retailers in Australia and New Zealand have been struggling with weak consumer confidence and spending, with a cool start to summer not helping in Australia.

"Our trading performance throughout the Christmas period to date has been below expectations, which is a reflection of weaker consumer spending", Kathmandu Chief Executive Officer Peter Halkett said in a statement.

"Our overall profit result for the full year remains primarily dependent on second half year trading which last year contributed almost 70 percent of our total year profit."

Profits in the first half of the 2012 financial year were expected to be less than the NZ$23.2 million ($17.8 million)EBITDA achieved for the same period last year.

"A number of actions have been initiated to recover the sales shortfall over the Christmas period and, subject to second half trading, full year profit growth remains achievable," Halkett said.

Kathmandu's Australian-listed shares dived to as low as A$1.23, their lowest in a year, and last traded down 22 percent at A$1.29. The New Zealand shares fell by 23 percent to NZ$1.70 on light volume.

Shares in Australian surfwear maker Billabong have more than halved this week after it warned first half profits would slump thanks to a downturn in Australia and Europe.

Other retailers were also weak on Thursday, with department stores Myer and David Jones down 3.8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Kathmandu releases first-half results on March 21. ($1 = 1.3034 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)