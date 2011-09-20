WELLINGTON, Sept 21 New Zealand and Australian
clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd
tripled full-year profit as expected on Wednesday due to strong
sales as new stores opened despite a tough retail environment.
Kathmandu recorded a net profit of NZ$39.07 million ($32.2
million) for the year to July 31, compared with NZ$9.4 million a
year earlier, which reflected the costs of the company's share
flotation.
Excluding last year's start up costs the profit was up 55
percent on a year ago.
Sales rose 25 percent to NZ$306.1 million, and the company
declared a final dividend of 7 cents.
Analysts were tipping a net profit for the year of NZ$39.7
million, according to the average of three analysts' forecasts.
Kathmandu said in August it expected earnings before
interest and tax to increase between 31 percent and 36 percent
for the year after rolling out new stores and growing its
product range.
Kathmandu, which listed in New Zealand and Australia in
November 2009, said it expected further growth in the current
year as it rolled out new stories.
Shares in the company, which was founded by mountaineer Jan
Cameron in New Zealand in 1987, closed at NZ$2.19 on Tuesday.
The company owns stores in Australia, New Zealand and
Britain selling outdoor equipment such as tents, backpacks and
outdoor apparel.
($1 = 1.213 New Zealand Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith)