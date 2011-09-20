WELLINGTON, Sept 21 New Zealand and Australian clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd tripled full-year profit as expected on Wednesday due to strong sales as new stores opened despite a tough retail environment.

Kathmandu recorded a net profit of NZ$39.07 million ($32.2 million) for the year to July 31, compared with NZ$9.4 million a year earlier, which reflected the costs of the company's share flotation.

Excluding last year's start up costs the profit was up 55 percent on a year ago.

Sales rose 25 percent to NZ$306.1 million, and the company declared a final dividend of 7 cents.

Analysts were tipping a net profit for the year of NZ$39.7 million, according to the average of three analysts' forecasts.

Kathmandu said in August it expected earnings before interest and tax to increase between 31 percent and 36 percent for the year after rolling out new stores and growing its product range.

Kathmandu, which listed in New Zealand and Australia in November 2009, said it expected further growth in the current year as it rolled out new stories.

Shares in the company, which was founded by mountaineer Jan Cameron in New Zealand in 1987, closed at NZ$2.19 on Tuesday.

The company owns stores in Australia, New Zealand and Britain selling outdoor equipment such as tents, backpacks and outdoor apparel.

($1 = 1.213 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith)