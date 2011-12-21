WELLINGTON Dec 22 New Zealand-based outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd said its sales for the Christmas period so far had not met expectations and first-half earnings were likely to be lower than a year ago.

"Our trading performance throughout the Christmas period to date has been below expectations, which is a reflection of weaker consumer spending", said Chief Executive Officer Peter Halkett.

"But our overall profit result for the full year remains primarily dependent on second half year trading which last year contributed almost 70 percent of our total year profit. As Kathmandu continues to roll out more stores, the weighting of our earnings towards second half trading is expected to increase due to two of our three major sale events occurring in the second half."

Profits in the first half of FY 2012 were expected to be less than the NZ$23.2 million ($17.80 million)EBITDA achieved for the same period last year.

Shares in Kathmandu last traded down 2.3 pecent at NZ$2.15. ($1 = 1.3034 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)