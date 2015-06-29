WELLINGTON, June 30 New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd on Tuesday said it was planning a takeover of travel and outdoorwear retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd, sending shares in the latter to a five-month high.

The announcement by Briscoe, which operates homewares and sportswear chains, comes as the company raised its shareholding in Kathmandu, which makes rucksacks, camping gear and down jackets.

Shares in Kathmandu, which has been struggling from weak sales and a strong currency, jumped as much as 28 percent to a five-month high of NZ$1.80 ($1.23), pulling further away from a lifetime trough of NZ$1.25 hit earlier this month.

"I am excited by the potential that would arise from bringing together these two iconic retailers - we each have strong and recognisable brands that I see as complementary," Briscoe Group Managing Director Rod Duke said in a statement.

The company said it intended to lodge a takeover notice "imminently", adding that the offer would comprise cash and scrip.

Briscoe said it had increased its stake in Kathmandu to 19.9 percent from 4.99 percent, acquiring shares from institutional shareholders at NZ$1.80 per share, a 29.5 percent premium on Kathmandu's closing price of NZ$1.39 on Monday.

Shares in the outdoorwear maker have slumped nearly 19 percent so far this year as excess stock, thin margins and sluggish sales particularly in Australia resulted in a net loss in the first half of the year. ($1 = 1.4624 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by G Crosse)