WELLINGTON, Sept 3 Struggling New Zealand outdoorwear company Kathmandu Holdings on Thursday advised its shareholders to reject a takeover offer by Briscoe Group after Briscoe said it would not be raising its offer price.

"The directors of Kathmandu believe that the offer is inadequate and does not reflect the underlying value of Kathmandu and accordingly, continue to recommend that Kathmandu shareholders reject the offer from Briscoe Group," the company said in a statement.

Briscoe on Wednesday said it would not be increasing its initial cash and scrip offer price equating to NZ$1.80 per share ($1.14) announced in June, and confirmed that it would not extend the period of the takeover offer which closes on Sept. 17.

Briscoe, which operates homewares and sportswear chains, built up a 19.9 percent stake in Kathmandu ahead of its takeover offer.

Kathmandu operates an extensive chain of stores in New Zealand and Australia, and has been expanding into Britain. The company has been struggling with sluggish sales and thin margins, although it has said that trading has picked up in the past few months.

In the last month, Kathmandu's chief operating officer has resigned, while the company has announced that it would cut up to 10 percent of its employees at its head offices in New Zealand and Australia.

Shares in Kathmandu were unchanged at NZ$1.65 in early trade on Thursday but hovered well above NZ$1.39, where shares traded before the takeover offer was announced in June.

($1 = 1.5738 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Tom Brown)