BRIEF-JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
TORONTO, June 14 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co will announce a 2.825 billion euro ($3.17 billion) deal for Metro AG's department store chain Kaufhof on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Sources had previously told Reuters that Hudson's Bay was in the lead to buy the German chain, and had made a non-binding offer for Kaufhof with a value similar to a separate bid by Austrian investor Rene Benko, who offered 2.9 billion euros.
Sources had also previously said that Hudson's Bay had no plans to close any of Kaufhof's 120 stores in Germany and 16 in Belgium, cut jobs or change management.
($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)