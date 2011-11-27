FRANKFURT Nov 27 Austrian investor Rene
Benko plans to expand the chain of Kaufhof department stores
internationally if his Signa firm reaches a deal to buy the
business from Metro AG, he was quoted as saying in
German media over the weekend.
Signa would look at filling in any gaps in Germany and also
expand in neighbouring countries, Signa told German paper
Tagesspiegel and magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
"In addition to what Kaufhof invests annually, we want to
invest around 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in Germany in the
next two to three years," he told Tagesspiegel in an interview.
Kaufhof is mainly focused on Germany but also has 15 stores
in Belgium, acquired when it bought local group Inno in 2001.
Metro has valued the chain at between 2 billion euros and 3
billion and has three bids on the table, from Signa, German
rival chain Karstadt and also a consortium led by former
KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban.
Benko, who has previously spoken of his desire to come to
agreement within a matter of weeks, told Tagesspiegel he would
return to talks with Metro next week.
"The speed depends on Metro, it's for the management and
supervisory boards to decide on the timing," he told
WirtschaftsWoche.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
