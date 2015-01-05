Jan 5 Kaufman & Broad SA :

* Acquires Concerto ED under a partnership with Affine

* At the end of December, Kaufman & Broad acquired Concerto European Developer from its parent company Affine

* Affine will continue to be a partner of Kaufman & Broad in the capacity of minority shareholder for projects developed up until 2018

* Affine will keep in its portfolio Sant Feliu site in Catalonia, where two buildings have already been built and rented, and continue to be an investor in the Parc de l'Aube near Troyes