PARIS Jan 27 French real estate developer
Kaufman & Broad said on Wednesday that its main
shareholder, PAI Partners, planned to cut its stake in the
company to less than 50 percent.
The French private equity fund holds an 88.6 percent stake
in Kaufman & Broad, with an investment dating back to a 2007
leveraged buyout, according to data from Thomson Reuters.
Kaufman & Broad said it planned to buy some of the shares
sold via an existing share buyback plan and that staff and
management aimed to buy up to 5 percent of the company's
capital, up from 1.1 percent currently.
The shares could be sold through an offering to the market,
the company said.
With cash of 169.4 million euros ($184.4 million) on its
books at the end of November, the company said it planned an
exceptional dividend, including an interim dividend of 1.85
euros per share once the share sale was finished.
The company also said that net profit rose five percent
last year to 39.8 million euros on revenues of 1.063 billion
euros, down 1.9 percent.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Protard; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing
by Adrian Croft)