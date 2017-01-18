BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
FRANKFURT Jan 18 Failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing is moving ahead with preparations for a stock market listing of domestic arm Arion, people close to the matter said.
Kaupthing - now a holding company - has mandated Swedish investment bank Carnegie to act as global coordinator for Arion's initial public offering together with Citi and Morgan Stanley, the sources said.
Other banks, including Deutsche Bank, have secured roles as bookrunners that will help with the share sale, which may take place as early as April, they said.
Citi and Morgan Stanley were asked in 2016 to do initial preparatory work for the IPO, which could mark a step towards Iceland's rehabilitation in the global financial system almost a decade after its banking sector collapsed. Iceland became the first western European country in more than three decades to be bailed out by the International Monetary Fund.
The banks declined to comment or were not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.