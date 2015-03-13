NAGOYA, Japan, March 13 Kawasaki Heavy
Industries Ltd opened a plant on Friday with an
oversized kiln to bake and harden carbon fibre aircraft fuselage
sections, giving it capacity to surpass Boeing Co's
production targets for the 787 Dreamliner.
Deputy Director of KHI's 787 manufacturing unit, Akira
Inomata, said the plant in Nagoya, central Japan, had the
capacity to go "beyond the 14" Dreamliners that Boeing planned
to build every month by 2020.
The new 35 billion yen ($288.18 million) plant will build
the forward fuselage for the Dreamliner, including the 330-seat
stretch version slated for completion in 2017.
KHI builds about 10 percent of the 787. In addition to the
fuselage it also supplies the main landing gear well and wing
parts.
Japanese companies build 35 percent of the composite
aircraft, making it Boeing's most outsourced jetliner. The 787's
wings are made at a nearby factory operated by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries.
Orders for the 787 have exceeded 1,000 aircraft, with around
250 delivered.
Boeing is building 10 Dreamliners a month, and plans to ramp
up production to 12 a month in 2016 and 14 before the end of the
decade.
For its latest aircraft, the 777X, which will replace the
777, the U.S. company has kept more of the work at home,
including the wings. Kawasaki and other Japanese manufacturers
will build 21 percent of that jetliner.
Executives from Boeing, KHI and other companies attended a
Shinto religious ceremony at the Nagoya plant to mark its
completion.
($1 = 121.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates)