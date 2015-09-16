PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Kayaba Industry Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of shock absorbers and to pay a $62 million criminal fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Kayaba has been accused of fixing the prices of shock absorbers for cars and motorcycles from the mid-1990s to 2012, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.