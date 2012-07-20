(Adds financials)
July 20 Shares of online travel company Kayak
Software Corp rose 16 percent in their market debut on
Friday, in the first consumer-orientated Internet IPO since
Facebook Inc.
The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company opened NASDAQ trading
at $30.10 after 3.5 million shares priced at $26.00. Kayak
raised $91 million in its offering.
Shares continued rising and were up 29.4 percent at $33.65
in morning trade.
Kayak, which filed to go public in November 2010, was
originally slated to launch its offering following Facebook IPO
in May. But those plans were pushed back after Facebook's shares
fell and lost around a third of their value.
In fiscal year 2011, Kayak's revenue rose 32 percent to
$224.5 million. The company's net income grew 21 percent to $9.7
million.
Kayak's venture backers include Sequoia Capital, Accel
Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Oak Investment Partners.
The IPO is being underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche
Bank, Piper Jaffray, Stifel Nicolaus and Pacific Crest
Securities.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Andrew Hay)