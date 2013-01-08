WASHINGTON Jan 8 Priceline.com Inc has
won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Kayak Software Corp,
the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The acquisition, announced in early November, is valued at
$1.8 billion.
The deal was one of several on a list of approved
transactions that the FTC issues several times a week. The
listing is put out by the FTC, but the approvals could come from
either that agency or the Justice Department.
Kayak, which offers a website and mobile applications to
help consumers compare prices for airlines, hotels and rental
cars, went public in July with shares priced at $26. It operates
like a search engine, letting consumers compare pricing along
with other websites such as Priceline.com rivals Expedia Inc
and Orbitz Worldwide Inc.
Priceline, which is known for its name-your-own-price
auction, has the largest market capitalization of online travel
agencies.
Kayak will be operated independently under the leadership of
its current management, which includes company co-founders Steve
Hafner and Paul English, Priceline said in November.