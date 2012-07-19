Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Online travel service company Kayak Software Corp priced its initial public offering of 3.5 million Class A shares at $26 per share, above its expected price range.
The company was planning to sell 3.5 million shares between $22 and $25 each.
The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company faces mounting competition in the online travel sector from companies like Expedia Inc and Travelocity.
Kayak is backed by private equity players like General Catalyst Partners, Sequoia Capital, Accel Funds and Oak Investment Partners.
Shares of the company are expected to start trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KYAK."
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Piper Jaffray, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Pacific Crest Securities are co-managers for the offering. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.