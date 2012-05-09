Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
May 9 Kaydon Corp, which makes specialty ball bearings for wind turbines, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it shipped more wind energy and heavy equipment products.
First-quarter net income was $12.1 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $11.9 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents a share.
Sales rose about 8 percent to $116.5 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share and revenue of $118.83 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.