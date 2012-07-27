July 27 Kaydon Corp, a maker of specialty ball bearings for wind turbines, reported a quarterly profit that missed market estimates, hurt by higher costs and lower sales in certain segments.

"We remain cautious as we enter the second half of 2012 as concerns about growth stemming from global fiscal concerns have become increasingly prevalent in many of our end markets," Chief Executive James O'Leary said in a statement.

The company's second-quarter profit fell to $11.7 million, or 36 cents per share, from $14.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose about 2 percent to $124.4 million, but missed analysts' average estimate of $128.2 million. Cost of sales rose 7 percent to $83.3 million.

Sales of velocity control products fell slightly to $24.5 million and those of other industrial products fell 8 percent to $28.4 million.

New orders in April-June rose marginally to $112.8 million, compared to a year ago.

Shares of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company closed at $23.39 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)