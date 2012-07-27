July 27 Kaydon Corp, a maker of
specialty ball bearings for wind turbines, reported a quarterly
profit that missed market estimates, hurt by higher costs and
lower sales in certain segments.
"We remain cautious as we enter the second half of 2012 as
concerns about growth stemming from global fiscal concerns have
become increasingly prevalent in many of our end markets," Chief
Executive James O'Leary said in a statement.
The company's second-quarter profit fell to $11.7 million,
or 36 cents per share, from $14.2 million, or 43 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 45
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose about 2 percent to $124.4 million, but missed
analysts' average estimate of $128.2 million. Cost of sales rose
7 percent to $83.3 million.
Sales of velocity control products fell slightly to $24.5
million and those of other industrial products fell 8 percent to
$28.4 million.
New orders in April-June rose marginally to $112.8 million,
compared to a year ago.
Shares of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company closed at
$23.39 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)