Aug 14 Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals Plc
said on Friday a fire occurred overnight at its
Bozshakol project in northern Kazakhstan and has since been
extinguished.
The London-listed company said the incident occurred in the
grinding area of the concentrator building, and that it was yet
assess the extent of damage.
No injuries were reported at the under-construction project.
The miner started pre-production mining at the project in
June and commissioning was expected in the fourth quarter of the
year. The concentrator is expected to have a capacity 25 million
tonnes of ore per year.
Shares in the miner were down marginally at 153.7 pence at
0820 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
