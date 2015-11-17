Nov 17 Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals
said on Tuesday it had agreed with its principal
constructor Non Ferrous China (NFC) to defer by two years
payment of $300 million in construction costs for its Aktogay
project.
The London-listed company said the costs, which were
scheduled to be paid in 2016 and 2017, would now be settled in
the first half of 2018.
There was no change to the amount payable and the project
budget remained unchanged at $2.3 billion, the company said.
"The deferral of $300 million to 2018 provides Kaz Minerals
with additional liquidity during the construction and ramp up of
Bozshakol and Aktogay," Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said in a
statement.
Kaz said last month it was on track to achieve its 2015
copper cathode production target of 80,000 tonnes to 85,000
tonnes.
The company is planning to increase its copper output to
about 300,000 tonnes by 2018 through three new projects:
Bozshakol, Aktogay and Koksay.
Kaz expects first copper cathode output from Aktogay in the
fourth quarter of this year and the commissioning of its
Bozshakol project is expected in the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mark Potter)