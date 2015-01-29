LONDON Jan 29 Copper miner Kaz Minerals , formerly known as Kazakhmys, said on Thursday it hit its production target for the year and that its new copper and gold mine at Bozymchak made its first shipment of concentrate in December.

Like its peers, the Kazakh miner, is under pressure from a steep fall in the price of copper, rising production costs and falling copper grades.

It said it produced 83,500 tonnes of copper cathod last year, in line with its target of 80,000-85,000 tonnes.

The London-listed company company produced 294,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in 2013. After the completion of a restructuring last year it has become a smaller but lower cost producer.

Under the reorganisation Kaz hived off some of its oldest and less profitable assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders to focus on lower-cost, open-pit mines and growth projects. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)